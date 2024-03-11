The Legal Commission approved the conditions for the exchange of frozen assets from March 25

From March 25, Russians and foreigners will have the opportunity to exchange frozen assets. The brokerage company “Investment Chamber”, which has become the organizer of trading for the repurchase of foreign securities (MSB), announces the appointed date.

Already at the end of March, applications will begin to be accepted for the exchange of blocked securities for funds of foreign investors frozen in the Russian Federation. It will last until May 8. Applications from non-residents will be collected from June 3 to July 5. Settlements for all transactions must be completed by September 1.

The maximum asset price for one portfolio will be 100 thousand rubles

Russians are allowed to present more than 3.5 thousand exchange objects for redemption. Foreigners have the right to take blocked assets at the expense of funds stored in type “C” accounts.

The transaction limit is limited – only up to 100 thousand rubles per investor are allowed. At the same time, the Investment Chamber explained that such conditions will allow a larger number of citizens to participate in the exchange of assets.

As Deputy Head of the Russian Ministry of Finance Alexey Moiseev noted, only funds frozen in the national settlement depository (NSD) are subject to the exchange mechanism. Assets blocked on the St. Petersburg Exchange are not affected by these measures. Russian investors will receive no less than the market value of the assets at the time the exchange begins.

Photo: Oleg Kharseev / Kommersant

The Investment Chamber revealed the stages of the deal

Process will pass through the mediation of brokers, trustees, as well as management companies of mutual investment funds (MUIFs) of all investors. It is clarified that the company, as an organizer, will first collect offers for the sale of blocked securities from Russian private resident investors. Then the generated number will be divided into lots identical in cost and content of the securities. Only after this will a single starting bid be established for all lots.

Then the auction organizer will collect applications from non-residents to purchase the generated lots. It is noted that applications, in

whose offered price is lower than the starting bid will be rejected.

After selecting applications from non-residents, the company organizing the auction will determine the final sale price for all lots. It is stated that the cost of each MBS should not be lower than that determined at the close of trading on March 22, 2024.

“After this, transactions are concluded: Russian private resident investors receive funds from non-residents, and non-residents receive securities,” the statement said.

Photo: Ekaterina Yakel / Lenta.ru

The decree on the exchange of frozen assets was signed in November 2023

President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on measures to exchange frozen assets of Russians and foreigners on November 8, 2023.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov noted that now the volume of frozen assets of investors in Russia is comparable to what was blocked by unfriendly states. According to the Central Bank, it exceeds 280 billion rubles.

Back in the spring of 2022, the Bank of Russia blocked domestic securities in the accounts of foreign investors and limited the sale of Russian shares received upon conversion of depositary receipts.

The Central Bank began talking about a possible exchange for mutual unblocking in October of the same year. Later, in the summer of 2023, the head of the Central Bank, Elvira Nabiullina, noted that this process could take place precisely within the framework of an exchange, and not confiscation or compensation of losses to Russian investors using these assets.