WarGonzo: conscripts captured in Kursk region exchanged

Russia has returned the conscripts captured in the Kursk region. This was reported by WarGonzo in Telegram-channel.

According to him, conscripts will soon be on Russian territory and will be able to contact their families.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russia had returned a total of 115 Russian fighters captured in the Kursk region from Kyiv-controlled territory. In exchange, 115 prisoners of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) were handed over.

RBC with reference to deputy Shamsail Saraliev writesthat the soldiers that Russia received were serving on the border of the Kursk region.

Earlier, the commander of the Akhmat special forces, Major General Apti Alaudinov, reported that captured Ukrainian fighters were not being allowed to be taken to a safe zone – the Ukrainian Armed Forces were shelling the convoys.

The Russian general accused the Ukrainian military of shelling and doing everything to ensure that Ukrainian prisoners taken by the Russian military do not reach the safe zone.