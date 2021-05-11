TDespite international appeals for de-escalation, the rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, which is ruled by militant Islamists, continues on Israel’s territory, according to Israeli information. “Terror groups in Gaza have been firing rockets at Israeli civilians without interruption since 6 pm,” the Israeli army said on Tuesday morning on Twitter. “It is now 4 o’clock. That’s ten hours of rocket fire. “

Even before midnight, the military had spoken of more than 150 missiles fired, dozens of which had the “iron dome” anti-missile defense system

intercepted or they went down in open terrain.

The sirens wail in southern Israel

Warning sirens sounded in the Gaza Strip area as well as in the cities of Beit Shemesh, Ashkelon and Sderot. According to the spokesman, an anti-tank weapon was also fired at civilian vehicles from the Gaza Strip. A civilian was injured.

The spokesman said six rockets had also been fired in the direction of Jerusalem. One hit a civilian house in a suburb, one was intercepted. The others went down in open terrain. The last time a rocket alarm was triggered in the city was in the summer of 2014.

The conflict between Israelis and Palestinians had escalated dangerously in the past few days. Over the weekend there were several serious clashes in Jerusalem, in which hundreds of people were injured. After massive rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip on Israel, the Israeli air force then bombed targets on Monday in the isolated coastal area that is ruled by the militant Islamist Hamas.

Palestinians report 20 deaths

The Ministry of Health in Gaza spoke of a total of 20 Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip, including nine children. An Israeli army spokeswoman said the reports were being checked.

On Monday, Hamas issued an ultimatum calling for all police officers and settlers to be withdrawn from the Temple Mount and from the Sheikh Jarrah district in East Jerusalem. When Israel failed to comply, the shelling began shortly after 6 p.m. local time. A Hamas spokesman said the rockets were a “message” to the enemy Israel. It is a “reaction to its crimes and aggression against the holy city” as well as to Israel’s actions on the Temple Mount and in Sheikh Jarrah. The Islamic Jihad group also claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The Temple Mount with the Dome of the Rock and the Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site in Islam. At the same time, there used to be two Jewish temples, the last of which was destroyed by the Romans in 70. The Western Wall is a remnant of that ruined temple and the holiest place for the Jews.

On Monday evening, a fire that was visible from afar broke out on the Temple Mount. According to journalists from the AFP news agency, thousands of believers were at the Al-Aqsa Mosque for evening prayers. The cause of the fire was initially unclear.

The Israeli army did not provide any information about the possible length of their deployment, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli citizens should be prepared for the current conflict to last longer.

International community calls for an end to violence

In view of the escalation of the conflict, Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) has called on “all sides” to prevent civilian casualties. “Rocket fire on the Israeli civilian population cannot be justified by anything – and certainly not a contribution to the solution of the conflict, but a senseless new escalation,” he wrote on Monday evening on Twitter. “All sides have a duty to prevent further civilian casualties.”

The EU and the US also condemned the recent rocket attacks on Israel and called for an immediate end to the violence. The launch of rockets from the Gaza Strip at the civilian population in Israel is completely unacceptable and is further fueling the escalation dynamic, criticized a spokesman for EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell late on Monday evening. All those responsible now have the responsibility to take action against extremists. Avoiding further civilian casualties must be a priority.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also expressed “deeply concerned” about the rocket attacks from the coastal area ruled by the Islamist Hamas. “Even if all sides (must) take steps to de-escalate, Israel naturally has the right to protect its people and territory from these attacks.” Ultimately, however, both Palestinians and Israelis must help to reduce tensions.