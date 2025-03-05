The round of 16 of the Champions League that faced the Real Madrid against Atlético de Madrid could not start better for whiteswhich were advanced in minute 4 thanks to a great individual action of Rodrygo Goes.

The right end did not wait for the meeting to settle, and from the first moment he attacked his pair’s back, Javi Galán. In one of these plays, Fede Valverde took the ball from the right wing, filtering in the direction of the area.

Rodrygo won in speedand went into a thromba in the area where, with a fleeting cut, he also got rid of Clement Lenglet. With the accommodated leather in its right boot, The ’11’ Real Madrid shot without thinkingin a release that did not leave possible reaction option for Jan Oblak.

Half an hour later, Atlético de Madrid tied the meeting. Julián Álvarez directed a rojiblanco attack on the left wing. After sitting Camavinga, the Argentine striker went into the local area, and did not hesitate to look for the long stick, beating Courtois with thread and power.