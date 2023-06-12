According to the senator, the change in command of the Ministry of Tourism is “logical”, but it is still “speculation”

The leader of the Government in the Senate, Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), said this Monday (June 12, 2023) that a change in command of the MTur (Ministry of Tourism) is more “relevant” than in Ministry of Healthsince the 1st folder is indicated by the União Brasil and the minister, Daniela Carneiroasked to disaffiliate the acronym.

“In Health, honestly, I think it’s more in the field of desire of those who are asking. But insofar as it is confirmed that she [Daniela Carneiro] asked to leave the party [União Brasil]it is obvious that the party will say ‘it was our representation and now it is no longer’”the senator told journalists at the Planalto Palace.

Asked about the possibility of the deputy Celso Sabino (União Brasil-PA) take over the MTur, Jaques Wagner declared that he is not evaluating the issue because it is only a question of “speculation” is that “who decides is the president”.

Understand

At the end of May, the government was informed of União Brasil’s desire to change the command of the Ministry of Tourism to someone considered closer to the party. The name quoted is that of Celso Sabino, an ally of the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

On Tuesday (June 6), the portal g1 released the news that Planalto already considers the exchange of Daniela for Sabino closed. However, the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha (PT), denied: “There is a lot of speculation, a lot of betting, but there is no decision of any kind by President Lula.”

Daniela Carneiro’s husband and mayor of Belford Roxo, wagon (União Brasil), also entered into the negotiation to try to keep women at the head of the ministry. He talked to the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) on Wednesday (7.jun.2023) and met with Sabino in Brasilia.