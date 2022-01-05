by José de Castro

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – In 2021, Brazil registered the largest net inflow of foreign currency at the contracted exchange rate in six years, in the equivalent of just over 6.1 billion dollars, after three consecutive years of negative balances, according to data from the Bank Central this Wednesday.

The exchange flow had a surplus of 6.134 billion dollars in the year, the best result since 2015 (+9.414 billion dollars).

The remaining dollars, however, represents a modest volume compared to the 73.686 billion dollars lost between 2018 and 2020. In 2020 alone, the deficit was 27.923 billion dollars.

The positive flow in the year 2021 was limited by a strong outflow of resources in December, of 9.946 billion dollars – the most expressive for any month since December 2019 (-17.612 billion dollars).

With the currency stampede last month, the banks had to provide liquidity, which raised their short position in the currency on the spot market to 20.668 billion dollars, the highest value since March, when it stood at 21.081 billion dollars.

Throughout last year, the Bacen settled the sale of 11.982 billion dollars on the spot market, of which 4.837 billion dollars was made in December alone, a month of traditional increase in the outflow of resources from the country.

Considering line operations, BC settled the repurchase of $4.900 billion in 2021.

