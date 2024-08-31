Exchange electricity | Electricity was historically cheap in August – these factors will determine how the price level will fare heading into winter

Exchange electricity|The outlook for winter is “reasonable” in the derivatives market, says the CEO of Energiaindustri.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Exchange electricity was historically cheap in August, average price 1.55 cents/kWh (incl. VAT 24%). The price of wholesale electricity adjusted for inflation is the lowest since the turn of the millennium. The supply of electricity has increased due to the increase in wind and solar power, says the CEO of Energy Industry. In autumn and winter, prices rise and price fluctuations increase.

The price including VAT has been an average of 1.55 cents per kilowatt hour. In the wholesale market, electricity has been 1.253 cents per kilowatt hour.

Adjusted for inflation, wholesale electricity was last this cheap at the turn of the millennium. However, exchange-traded electricity has only been available to consumers since the beginning of the 2010s.

The whole summer was cheap in the perspective of recent years. In July, the stock exchange price with value added tax was on average 2.08 cents and in June around 4.48 cents. In June, the price fluctuated quite rapidly on a daily basis. Fixed-term fixed-price contracts are currently available for about 8.5 cents per kilowatt hour.

Finland had Nordpool’s cheapest electricity in July. Nordpool is an electricity exchange owned by the grid companies of the Nordic and Baltic countries.

In August, Sweden and Norway had cheaper electricity than Finland, except for the southern parts of the countries.

Power the supply has grown over the course of a few years, as much more wind power and solar energy have been built in both Finland and the Nordic countries, says the CEO of Energiaustuðir Jukka Leskelä. For him, increasing the supply is the main reason for the low prices.

“There is usually plenty of wind and sun in the summer,” says Leskelä.

In summer, consumption, i.e. demand, is lower than in winter. According to Leskelä, the difference mainly comes from the heating.

According to Leskelä, domestic production has been running well in August, and on days with little wind, Sweden has received good energy.

The connection to Estonia has been out of service since April, which according to Leskelä has had a small effect on lowering prices. If there had been a connection, the electricity would have been transferred to Estonia, which has suffered from high prices during the summer.

The Estonian connection should be restored in September, says Lehtelä.

CEO of Energiateollisuus ry Jukka Leskelä

Autumn is coming and the Finns who are turning on the radiators are thinking about what the outlook is for prices in the fall and winter.

Such low prices will certainly not continue, so prices will increase, says Leskelä. The variation will also increase from summer. Daily prices can quickly become steep.

“It is the new normal in this electricity system that prices vary a lot due to wind power.”

Overview from the derivatives market is that the prices would be reasonable compared to the last couple of years, says Leskelä. They would be at their most expensive in January-February, when the prices, including VAT, could be close to ten cents.

“If the price is like that on average, it is certain that there will be high prices at times.”

The price reacts sensitively if there are faults with import connections or large power plants.

“Of course, it’s also possible that something will happen on that side of geopolitics, which can then be reflected here for us as well,” Leskelä reflects.

If there will be bigger conflicts in gas or oil producing countries, these can be reflected in higher gas prices. If the electricity price in Central Europe rises due to high gas prices, it would also affect Finland indirectly.

Energy transmission and telecommunications connections have been identified as typical risk targets for hybrid influence, which could have direct effects. However, geopolitical events cannot be known in advance, and the outlook is quite good at the moment, says Leskelä.