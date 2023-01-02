The president’s most important decision Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) on his 1st day in office was taken after his team realized a miscalculation regarding how the change of command of Petrobras will take place and how long it will take. The state-owned company will only have a new president in about 2 months because of the requirements of the rules for publicly traded companies.

Upon learning that he would remain with Petrobras for about 60 days under the command of the board appointed by Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Lula decided to maintain the exemption from federal fuel taxes. The non-charge of PIS/Cofins ended on December 31, 2022. Now it has been extended for 1 year.

If Lula did not renew the benefit, the price of gasoline and diesel would rise immediately at gas stations in the 1st week of the new government. Political wear and tear would be inevitable for the new PT administration.

Lula’s expectation was that the new president of Petrobrasthe outgoing senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), could change the internal policy of the state and hold back a rise in prices because of the return of federal taxes.

Until a few days before Lula’s inauguration, on December 27, the new Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, maintained that the benefit would end. At the time, the PT had said that the now new government did not want the previous administration, of Jair Bolsonaro, to extend the exemption from the collection of taxes. The minister himself said that he had communicated the decision to his predecessor, Paulo Guedes.

Lula’s team argued that it was inappropriate for the Bolsonaro administration to act to define policies in the economic area for 2023. This narrative was soon demolished by the market and political agents. In practice, by not requiring Bolsonaro to extend the tax exemption, the PT was saying that it would raise fuel rates from January 1st. The repercussions were negative.

Truck drivers complained and the president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmannarrived at publicly advocate that the policy be maintained. For her, the problem is the state-owned company’s pricing policy – ​​and not taxes. However, this Petrobras guideline will take a few months to be changed.

In addition, there was fear that the current Petrobras board, all appointed by former President Jair Bolsonaro, could take advantage of the end of the exemption to raise fuel prices even further.

As Petrobras is a company listed on the Stock Exchange, even if the federal government is the majority shareholder, the change of command usually takes some time. It is necessary to make a formal appointment, call a meeting of the Board of Directors. The nominee must also have his or her name subjected to intense scrutiny by the compliance of the company.

Due to all these requirements, at best, the future president of the state-owned company, Jean Paul Prates, should only assume command of the state-owned company in February or March.

Even the change in Petrobras’ pricing policy will also need to follow rites in accordance with market rules because Petrobras’ Board of Directors needs to be formally analyzed. And there may be objections from shareholders who feel aggrieved, especially minority shareholders.

Today, Petrobras adopts a price correction system that considers changes in the exchange rate and the value of a barrel of oil on the international market. Costs such as ship freight, internal transport costs and port fees are also taken into account in the formula.

This shields the company against political interventions to hold readjustments. On the other hand, in times of instability (as it was in 2022 due to the war between Russia and Ukraine), price increases end up being almost constant and this is directly felt by consumers.

This Petrobras pricing system was adopted in 2016 and is known as PPI (international price parity). After this measure, the state-owned company started to have successive profits and distributed dividends in a record manner – and this politics is expanding. A change will make the company’s stock less profitable for shareholders. In the US, the country where Petrobras shares are traded, shareholders can go to court to propose actions against the company.

For the Lula government, it is vital to try to collect federal taxes on fuel again. Is that the current administration already starts 2023 with a deficit of BRL 231.5 billion. Last week, Lula had been advised to increase tax collection as much as possible.

The return of charging federal taxes on fuel would be a measure that would go in that direction. The measure could increase the elected government’s collection by R$50 billion and could help reduce this year’s public debt.