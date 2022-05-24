The former director general of the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) Magda Chambriard said that the new change in command gives Petrobrasannounced on Monday (May 23, 2022), is “amazing”. She stated that the decision reinforces the thesis that the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) acts for electoral purposes.

“It’s amazing from any perspective. Completely terrifying. But it only reinforces an impression that comes from some time. This happened with [Joaquim] Silva e Luna and now it is repeated with the current president”, he declared in an interview with the newspaper. The state of Sao Paulo published this Tuesday (May 24). “Both made it clear, before assuming, that they would not interfere in the pricing policy. But they were nominated anyway..”

The Bolsonaro government announced at the 2nd that it would change the president of Petrobras once again. The Union appointed Caio Mario Paes de Andrade, current special secretary of Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy), to the post of José Mauro Coelho. The exchange still needs to be approved by the state board.

If he accepts the nomination and his name is approved, Andrade will be the 4th president of Petrobras since the beginning of the Bolsonaro government. José Mauro Coelho he had been president of the oil company since April 14. He replaced the general Joaquim Silva and Lunadismissed by the Chief Executive in March, a few days after the increase of almost 25% for diesel and almost 19% for gasoline in refineries.

Silva and Luna stayed less than 1 year on the job – took over on April 19, 2021. On that occasion, the change of command, with the departure of Roberto Castello Brancoit was for the same reason: the readjustments made by the company.

The meeting to approve a new nominee can only be held 30 days after its call. The former director of the ANP declared that, in her view, this deadline gives Bolsonaro the opportunity to reinforce the narrative that he is doing everything possible to stop the PPI (international price parity) policy, without actually doing so.

“There isn’t much of an explanation beyond that. How does he appoint the president of Petrobras without aligning his position first? This type of attitude entails a very great risk for the shareholder and conveys an image of total disorganization in the country.”, declared.

Regarding the new nominee to the command of the state-owned company, Chambriard said he understands that it is not appropriate to deal with issues that interfere with the supply of fuel with an executive with experience in the area of ​​information technology.

Andrade is an entrepreneur in information technology and the real estate market and was previously quoted to preside over the oil company. However, the then Minister of Mines and Energy Bento Albuquerque chose Adriano Pires because of his experience in the area. Saucer give up to run for the vacancy before his name is appreciated by the state-owned company’s board.