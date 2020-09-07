Highlights: Chemicals present in sanitizer can damage skin

Excessive use of sanitizer can cause dry skin problems.

Use sanitizer only if there is no option to wash hands

Buy sanitizer from the market only by identifying fake and genuine

Chief Correspondent, New Delhi

‘My hand was completely dry. The condition was such that I had to go to the doctor, then the doctor advised me to use the sanitizer to a minimum, use only when it is very necessary. ‘ It is not just Priyanka’s problem, there are many people who are reaching out to the doctor these days due to the excessive use of sanitizer, due to the problem of dry skin. The doctor says that using soap water at home to avoid kovid infection is equally effective. Because the chemicals present in the sanitizer can damage the skin. So try to use it sparingly.

Dermatologist Dr Pooja Chopra of Akash Healthcare said that last month we had 15 to 20 patients who used sanitizer too much and their skin (skin) got burnt and they got skin disease. Doctor Pooja said that before corona, sanitizer was used in the hospital itself. Now this is not the case at all. In the era of Kovid people are using sanitizer more than soap. However, this is not true at all.

Doctor Kunal Kothari says that it is better to wash hands with soap than a sanitizer, use sanitizer only when there is no option of washing hands. If the sanitizer is overused, it draws the water present in the body, which can cause skin dryness. The doctor says that the basic concept of a sanitizer is to sterilize a surface. The sanitizer would free any surface from things like viruses, bacteria, fungus. Even very fine things like DN, RN are cleared.

Avoid fake sanitizers even more

Doctor Kothari says that fake sanitizers are also being sold in the market right now. Before purchasing, keep in mind that it brings an alcoholic smel. However, it is not possible to identify the real fake by seeing the color. Try to buy a sanitizer of certified company and read its ingredients carefully. Doctor Pooja said that hands should be washed lightly with mild soap and water. Always moisturize your hands after washing hands and at bedtime. Do not touch the electrical appliances after applying the sanitizer as the sanitizer contains alcohol. You can use coconut oil to soften the skin in place of the sanitizer. Coconut oil can prevent dryness.