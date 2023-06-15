Employees who interact with information systems artificial intelligence they are often more likely to experience loneliness, which can lead to insomnia and increased drinking after work, according to research published by the American Psychological Association.

Researchers conducted four experiments in the United States, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The findings were consistent across all cultures. The research was published online in the Journal of Applied Psychology.

In a previous career, Principal Investigator Pok Man Tang, PhD, worked at an investment bank where he used artificial intelligencewhich aroused his interest in investigating this current topic.

“The rapid advance in the systems of artificial intelligence It is unleashing a new industrial revolution that is reshaping the workplace with many benefits, but also some unknown dangers, including potentially detrimental mental and physical impacts on employees,” said Tang, an assistant professor of management at the University of Georgia. “Humans are social animals and isolating work with systems of artificial intelligence It can have detrimental effects that extend to the personal lives of employees.”

At the same time, working with systems of artificial intelligence may have some benefits. The researchers found that employees who frequently used information systems artificial intelligence they were more likely to offer help to their coworkers, but this response may have been triggered by their loneliness and need for social contact.

In addition, the studies found that participants with higher levels of attachment anxiety—the tendency to feel insecure and concerned about social connections—responded more strongly to working in attachment systems. artificial intelligenceboth with positive reactions, such as helping others, and with negative reactions, such as loneliness and insomnia.

In one experiment, 166 engineers from a biomedical company in Taiwan who worked with medical systems were surveyed. artificial intelligence for three weeks about their feelings of loneliness, attachment anxiety, and sense of belonging. Coworkers rated individual participants’ helping behaviors, and participants’ insomnia and after-work alcohol use were reported by family members. Employees who most frequently interacted with information systems artificial intelligence they were more likely to experience loneliness, insomnia, and an increase in alcohol consumption after work, but also displayed some helping behaviors toward coworkers.

In another experiment with 126 real estate consultants at a property management company in Indonesia, half were told not to use tracking systems. artificial intelligence for three consecutive days, while the other half were told to work with artificial intelligence as much as possible. The findings for the last group were similar to the previous experiment, except that there was no association between the frequency of use of the artificial intelligence and alcohol consumption after work.

Similar findings were found in an online experiment with 214 full-time working adults in the United States and another with 294 employees of a Malaysian tech company.

The research findings are correlational and do not demonstrate that working with information systems artificial intelligence cause loneliness or other responses, they only indicate that there is an association between them.

Tang said that, in the future, technology developers of artificial intelligence should consider equipping systems with artificial intelligence of social characteristics, such as a human voice, to emulate human-like interactions. Employers may also limit the frequency of work with security systems. artificial intelligence and provide opportunities for employees to socialize.

Team decision-making and other tasks where social connections are important could be performed by individuals, while information systems artificial intelligence they could focus more on tedious and repetitive tasks, Tang added.

“Mindfulness programs and other positive interventions could also help alleviate loneliness,” Tang said. “The artificial intelligence It will continue to spread, so we must act now to reduce the potentially detrimental effects on people working with these systems.”

Via: American Psychological Association

Editor’s note: Currently, there are many people who cannot read a watch by hands. I think we need to take into account the skills that we supply with technology and assess whether it is worth getting to the point where we forget them and whether it is critical that this not happen in the event that the technology fails. Are they able to continue working in a hospital if there is a blackout or a machine does not work? There are people working in laboratories who cannot draw a type of blood if it is not with the machine that does it automatically.