SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil’s 2021/22 soybean harvest reached 0.20% of the country’s total area as of Friday, with excessive rains in the main producing state, Mato Grosso, limiting further work progress. assessments, evaluated the consultancy Pátria AgroNegócios.

The index was below the historical average for the period, 0.37% of the areas, although it is ahead of what was seen at the same time last year, when there was no harvest, as the harvest was delayed after slower planting.

Excessive rainfall in Mato Grosso, practically the only state that has already started harvesting, is preventing producers from entering the fields with machines.

“This beginning of the harvest is very difficult… The operational capacity is enormous for this 2021/22 cycle – and we saw all this capacity being applied in the fastest planting in the history of Brazil. However, the harvest is unfeasible for the time being!”, the director of the consultancy, Matheus Pereira, told Reuters.

Until this Friday, Mato Grosso had 0.60% of the harvested area, compared to 0.75% of the historical average for the period. In 2021, the State had not yet started work, but in 2020 it had removed soybeans from 1.79% of the area, according to the survey.

“Excessive rain will become a major complicating factor until January 12th,” said the director, noting that, until then, climate maps continue to show a very humid pattern for a large part of Mato Grosso.

“That is, for next week’s update, a slow pace of harvest in Brazil is still expected,” he said.

According to Pereira, only from next Thursday will the country have a “more pleasant pattern for the harvest, with days of clear skies”.

In addition to Mato Grosso, the consultancy records 0.10% of soy harvested in Paraná, versus 0.67% of the historical average for the time, and 0.20% in Goiás, against a historical average of 0.40%.

(By Roberto Samora)

