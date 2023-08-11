The Conmebol Disciplinary Court made the decision to suspend Marcelo for three gamesfrom Fluminense, in the Copa Libertadores, due to the red card he received in the match against Argentinos Juniors, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the competition.

After serving a suspension in last Tuesday’s match (8), a 2-0 victory that qualified the team, the 35-year-old will not be able to play in the quarterfinals, which could be a Fla-Flu.

The penalty for Marcelo

Marcelo, in Fluminense vs. Argentine Juniors.

Marcelo was also fined $6,000 and will only play in the competition again if Fluminense advances to the semifinals. Despite presenting a defense to cancel the card, the tricolor was unsuccessful. The rival for the quarterfinals, which will be played the weeks of August 23 and 30, will be defined tonight: Olimpia or its rival Flamengo.

In the game played in Buenos Aires last week, Marcelo was involved in a play that seriously injured defender Luciano Sánchezof the Argentine national team. He tried to dribble past the defender, but stepped on his leg, which bent unnaturally, surprising everyone on the field.

The Chilean referee Piero Maza saw the image in the VAR and went to explain the reason for the red card, despite the lack of intention. Through tears, the tricolor side accepted and left the field without complaining.

Sánchez had to be carried out on a stretcher immediately. A medical report released after evaluating the injury suffered showed that there was a separation between the player’s femur and fibula, which he must need to repair. eight to ten months for recovery.

Fluminense will appeal

Photo: Mauro Pimentel. AFP

Fluminense will request the annulment of the sentence that led to the suspension of the winger Marcelo for three games, and will leave him out of the quarterfinals of the Libertadores.

In a note, the club specified the steps to follow, since it cannot appeal the sanction itself, only the fine linked to it for the player’s expulsion against Argentinos Juniors.

“Fluminense will file an appeal with Conmebol at the end of this week, seeking the annulment of the sentence. This is because the club’s defense was presented yesterday, August 9 (term established by law), and requested the hearing of the athlete Marcelo, so that he could explain what happened in the candidacy in Argentina,” the club reported.

Then, Fluminense assures that Conmebol ignored the request for the player to give testimony.

“To the surprise of the Fluminense Legal Department, the Conmebol Court dismissed the request for the player’s testimony and issued a sentence the day after the defense brief was presented due to lack of analysis of the requested evidence.”

