He excessive consumption of energy and electrolyte drinks can put your kidneys at risk

High temperatures and dehydration are a breeding ground for kidney problems. Excessive consumption of energy and electrolyte drinks, popular to combat heat and fatigue, can aggravate the situation and put the health of your kidneys at risk.

Dr. Sergio Hernández, a nephrology specialist, warns that the heat wave that is hitting the country can cause dehydration, a key factor in the development of kidney problems. “Extreme heat significantly increases the risk of dehydration, which in turn can cause acute kidney damage,” explains Dr. Hernández.

Energy drinks, despite their popularity, are not the solution to beating the heat. While they can increase energy and concentration, excessive consumption can have negative effects on kidney health. “Caffeine acts as a diuretic, increasing the risk of dehydration if it is not compensated with adequate water intake,” says Dr. Hernández.

Additionally, the high levels of sugars and other additives present in these drinks can contribute to the formation of kidney stones and other complications. “Some ingredients can raise blood pressure and heart rate, which in the long term can affect kidney function,” adds the specialist.

Electrolyte solutions, designed to replace fluids and electrolytes lost during physical activity and heat exposure, should also be consumed in moderation. “Although generally safe, high-sodium sports drinks can be problematic for people with kidney disease or high blood pressure,” says Dr. Hernandez.

The incidence of kidney health problems in the Mexican adult population is worrying, affecting approximately 12.2% of adults. “It is essential that people, especially those with pre-existing kidney conditions, consult a health professional and moderate their consumption of this type of beverage,” concludes Dr. Sergio Hernández Estrada.