Doctors have warned of the dangers of students sitting for long periods in front of tablets, especially since many schools have imposed digital books, which exposes students to diseases of the neck, spine, and eyes if they rely excessively on them, calling for a balance between curricula based on digital books and printed books.

They confirmed that a printed book is more comfortable than a digital book for the eyes, as a digital book causes what is known as “digital eye strain.” They also revealed that sitting for longer periods in front of tablets has caused an increase in the number of students suffering from muscle stiffness and curvature of the neck vertebrae.

In detail, parents of students complained about the curricula in their children’s schools being completely converted to digital books (E-books), expressing their fear of their negative impact on the eyes and spine of children as a result of sitting for a long time in front of devices.

A student’s parent, Noura Khaled, said, “Her daughter’s school has completely switched to e-books, and the student is forced to spend longer hours in front of screens, which may increase the risk of spinal diseases and eye infections.”

The parent of two students, Wael Ibrahim, said, “Some schools implement digital books (e-books) compulsory from the third to the twelfth grade, which makes us face difficulty in studying lessons with the children, in addition to our fears of the impact on their eyes of sitting for a long time in front of the school. Electronic computers.

A parent, Aisha Ali, confirmed that digital books have reduced the burden of carrying school bags for students, but that digital books pose risks due to long periods of sitting in front of computers.

Family medicine consultant, Dr. Adel Sajwani, commented that tablets have become a part of students’ lives, but there are many risks that threaten them in the event of excessive use of them, most notably problems in the joints and neck, pointing to the emergence of a type of neck disease recently called “neck.” “Social communication,” during which there is wear and tear in the neck vertebrae and deformities in the vertebrae, in addition to joint and shoulder pain, and weakness and atrophy in the muscles as a result of sitting for long periods. He continued: “Also among the problems is the appearance of pain in the hands, called carpal tunnel syndrome, and pressure on the median nerve in the hands and palms.”

He advised students to rely on printed books, use digital books for specific periods, and do exercises for the neck and joints.

In turn, neurosurgeon and spine specialist, Dr. Hani Abdel Rahim, said, “The digital book has made students spend most of the day in front of the screen, in addition to using it to browse social media platforms, which causes an increase in the number of people suffering from muscle stiffness and curvature of the neck vertebrae.”

He added: “If these devices are used repeatedly, the neck vertebrae will straighten, causing muscle tension and neck pain, and weakness will occur in the capsules of the cartilage discs between the vertebrae, which may cause disc herniation, which is increasing among teenagers, and the reason for this is likely to be the misuse of these devices.”

He continued: “To avoid neck pain and a herniated disc, we must reduce the number of hours our children spend browsing devices.”

For her part, the head of the physical therapy department at Al Tadawi Hospital in Dubai, Dr. Najwan Fathi, said: “The clinics receive many patients who suffer from the complications of sitting for long periods in front of tablets, especially school students,” noting that “the most important symptoms are neck pain and muscle spasms.” In the area between the shoulder blades, or what is known as the nerve. She pointed out that using tablets in the wrong position by bending the head forward while sitting at an angle, and not sitting straight, may lead to health complications on the neck and back, and are common in adulthood, especially with carrying heavy school bags or studying for long hours in the wrong position. She added: “A common symptom currently in children is headache attacks, especially posterior headaches in the lower part of the head, which are usually accompanied by a complaint of dry eyes due to sitting for long periods in front of tablets.”

Dr. Najwan advised choosing the correct sitting position in front of a desk or table, so that sitting on a chair is in a moderate position, without tilting or bending, while keeping the neck in a moderate position, not tilted forward, and with the shoulders touching the back of the chair, without bending forward, and using a holder for tablets, which is fixed. At eye level, and take a rest period between periods of continuous sitting, noting that practicing stretching exercises for the neck, shoulder and back muscles is one of the best methods of prevention.

Ophthalmology consultant, Dr. Hossam Al-Barbari, said, “The printed book is more comfortable for the eyes than the digital book, since the electronic book causes stress to the eyes.”

He added: “E-readers emit a stream of light, which causes eye redness, swelling, and abundant tears, unlike paper books, which can be read without any eye problems.” He continued: “Many people forget to close their eyes while reading e-books, which reduces the blinking movement of the eye, even though it is necessary for eye health and hydration.”

He added: “A paper book does not lead to dry eyes, as humans usually blink about 15 times every minute.” Al-Barbari called for consulting an ophthalmologist to ensure good vision, the possibility of using reflective glasses to filter blue light, and continuing to use lubricating eye drops if using e-books for long periods of time.

Annual eye examination for children

Consultant ophthalmologist Dr. Julia Semper said: Parents must take eye health into consideration, especially since vision problems are one of the most common causes of poor school performance, causing headaches and difficulty learning.

She advised that it is necessary to conduct annual eye examinations for school-age children, even if they do not show symptoms.

She continued: Many studies show that there is a clear relationship between poor academic achievement and visual problems, so early screening is recommended in order to determine whether your child suffers from any of these health problems. She said that many children do not suspect or do not feel that they have vision problems.