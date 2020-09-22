New Delhi In the present era, the use of sugar level in catering has increased to a great extent in the country as well as abroad. Deserts, cakes and sweets are mostly used in it. On any special occasion, we are using sweets the most for celebrating. Due to its continuous use, increasing the sugar level in the body can prove to be very harmful.

In such a situation, it became very important to control the continuous use of sugar over time. Constantly increasing amounts of sugar can make the human body increasingly weak. Along with this, it can also invite many diseases, which may have to face a lot of problems in the coming time.

Weak immune system

The immune system can be greatly weakened due to the increasing use of sugar in the human body. Due to this, the human body can lose its immunity to fight disease. In such a situation, it is common to have a cold-cold due to the change in weather from normal.

Skin dryness

Sugar is used in the body to control the blood sugar label. As soon as it reaches the body, the sensation of insulin increases to a great extent in the body. Which increases the redness of the skin. Using too much sugar can increase the problem of acne in the body. Excessive use of sugar increases the problem of skin allergies and eczema.

Heart disease

Excess of sugar increases the risk of diabetes, obesity and hypertension. Due to which the risk of heart disease is highest. Due to lack of insulin, sugar present in the blood and coronary atherosclerosis leads to lack of oxygen to the heart muscle. Due to which heart attack becomes normal.

Weight gain

Due to the use of sugar, the body fat of the body increases to a great extent. Due to which the problem of obesity is common. Due to not having any type of vitamin and protein in sugar, it only increases the amount of calories in the body. Due to which the body becomes very fast. To avoid this, the use of fiber-rich food is most beneficial.

