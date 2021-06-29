Abu Dhabi Police warned families against excessive pampering of their children, and the lack of supervision and follow-up on the changes that occur in their daily lives, which may push some adolescents to the path of delinquency and drug use, identifying several reasons behind the fall of young people into addiction, including family disintegration, and disagreements between spouses, and bad companions.

She called on fathers to strengthen family ties, restore warmth, and daily sessions, and deepen feelings of cordiality and understanding between members of the same household, which allows the father and mother to follow up on the children closely, monitor their use of social media, and raise their awareness of the dangers of misuse, and the negative consequences of spending long hours on social media sites. Correspondence.”

The Director of the Directorate of Narcotics Control in the Criminal Security Sector, Colonel Taher Gharib Al Dhaheri, stressed that the fight against drugs is a societal responsibility and the family is the first line of defense to confront it and prevent its spread, explaining that drugs have a negative impact on members of society, health, social, economic and security aspects, and the family provides the basic environment. To bring up children a good upbringing according to sound foundations associated with authentic values ​​and customs, and it is considered a protective shield from drug dangers.

He stressed the Abu Dhabi Police’s interest in helping families treat children and relatives from drug addiction through the “Chance of Hope” initiative, which allows seeking treatment for drug abusers in a manner that ensures complete confidentiality, and provides awareness programs through effective coordination with institutions and members of society and activating community partnership to limit the spread of the scourge.

For his part, the Deputy Director of the Awareness and Aftercare Department at the Anti-Narcotics Directorate in Abu Dhabi Police, Colonel Muhammad Saeed Al-Mansoori, stressed the need to note the negative changes that occur on children, and there may be indications that reveal their drug use, including formal, physical and behavioral phenomena, such as weak structure and red eyes, These are indicators that require families to search for their causes.

He stressed that the greatest role in protecting children from the danger of addiction lies with the family and the groups of society in general, and that awareness is not only a treatment, but rather it is important to work on implementing directives and taking advice that warns of children falling into the danger of drugs.

He stressed the importance of family interdependence, “as we consider stable families as closed doors that do not enter drugs or negative behaviors and psychological diseases, while all problems start from separation and confrontations between family and children.”

He called for initiating treatment, pointing out that the previous law required that a person undergo treatment on his own, and the law has now been amended, allowing his family and relatives to apply for treatment to protect him from the problem of addiction without penalty.

lack of communication

Abu Dhabi Police warned of the “hidden disintegration” of the family, which came as a result of family members’ preoccupation with social networking sites, which led to separation and the absence of continuous communication and separation in many cases between mother and father, which leads children to fall prey to drugs.

addicted loneliness

The National Rehabilitation Center confirmed that drug addicts are considered to be isolated groups of society, and they live in poor social conditions, as they are more likely than others to be infected with “Corona”, as it is noted that the use of narcotic substances by addicted patients infected with the virus has increased in proportions more than normal people in the presence of other diseases. Organic, psychological, and chronic medical conditions, as well as if the quantity and quality of materials used and their locations increased.



