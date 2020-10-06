Crores of users use the popular messaging platform WhatsApp worldwide. However, it is not that you always want to chat on WhatsApp or you want to reply to the message of every contact. In such a situation, the notifications of messages coming from him bother him. Many times, you have to stay in such an official or family group, whose messages are not useful for you. In such a situation, the option to mute notifications is found on the app and now a major change has been made in it.

WABetaInfo, which shares updates related to WhatsApp, has said that users will soon be able to mute the rest of the users on WhatsApp forever. Till now, users had the option to mute a user or group for 8 hours, one day or even one year. Now a new option has been added to this list and is named Mute Always. Currently this feature is being tested with beta users and it can be available to everyone in the next few weeks.



Read: Many interesting features will soon be found on WhatsApp, the style of chatting will change

Features in Android beta version

This feature is shown in beta version 2.20.201.10 of Android app. With this help, users will be able to mute a contact or group forever. The good thing is that even if the notifications of a muted contact or group message are not received, their messages can be read later by opening the app. Currently, the beta version of the Android app has been testing for a long time and soon all users will be given this feature. It is believed that after this, users can get updates on iOS version too.

Read: WhatsApp account hack of more than 100 girls, keep safe chats like this

How to change the settings

The option of mute has been a favorite of users for a long time and is quite useful. The notifications can be discharged without blocking a user, with the help of this feature. To mute a chat or group, open it and tap on the ‘Mute Notifications’ option shown in the top right. After getting the new feature, here you will see the option of always instead of 8 hours, 1 day and 1 year. On selecting always, you will never disturb the notifications of that chat.