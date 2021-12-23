At first glance, the trade-off is simple: to prevent this winter, as Unicef fears, a million Afghan children are dying of malnutrition and cold, all financial aid to Afghanistan must be resumed as soon as possible. One million children, according to a simple sum that would be a multiple of all the deaths that fell in the 20 Years’ War (according to rough estimate 175,000). Rich western countries should try to prevent that, right?

The other side of this trade-off: Sending financial aid to Afghanistan would benefit the Taliban. That is the former enemy, but above all an extremist movement that has been responsible for countless extrajudicial executions and abuse and the systematic oppression of women and girls. The thawing of aid, which was frozen when the Taliban captured Kabul on August 15, would de facto be a major step towards recognition of this regime.

In addition, a number of members of the interim Taliban government are on United States and United Nations sanctions lists. One of them is Sirajuddin Haqqani, the leader of the extremely violent Haqqani network, who is now the interior minister. According to UN resolutions all governments are obliged to avoid helping these individuals financially in any way.

Western donor countries and the major international organizations (UN, IMF, World Bank) are faced with this dilemma, while the need is mounting in Afghanistan at lightning speed. Some hospitals are already overflowing with malnourished children, families are trying to sell their household goods on the street to buy food and there are more and more parents who are giving their daughters betrothed or married off while sometimes they are still toddlers, because they need the dowry.

This stalemate moved on Wednesday, when both the American Ministry of Finance as the UN Security Council decided that an exception should be made to the sanctions. Governments, international organizations and aid organizations are now allowed to conduct financial transactions involving the Taliban and the Haqqani network, as long as they are intended for basic aid and are “official affairs”. The UN easing is valid for one year.

What these exceptions make possible in practice should become clear in the near future. It is clear from the first reactions from aid organizations that this is not enough. “An important step, but more needs to be done urgently,” tweeted the British former politician David Miliband, now director of the aid organization IRC.

The UN expects the emergency relief operation to be launched in Afghanistan next year to be the largest in the world, with 22 million of the approximately 37 million Afghans who will need humanitarian aid. The country has been largely dependent on foreign aid for the past twenty years. Much of it has now stopped or frozen.

Moreover, the earning capacity of the Afghans themselves has deteriorated very sharply. Many Afghans worked for or with international missions or organizations, which have now withdrawn. In addition, the Taliban have in many cases banned work by women: they are only allowed to work in health care and primary education. The many female breadwinners in Afghanistan are therefore often unemployed at home.

American diplomats warned the Taliban in advance: if you conquer the country militarily, you will find yourself in economic isolation. Now that the time has come, the Taliban are demanding an end to that isolation. For example, they want the Federal Reserve, the American system of central banks, to release the more than $9 billion that the democratically elected Afghan government had deposited there.

Earlier this month, the US government again transactions of Afghans abroad who want to send money to their families. The World Bank, which manages a fund into which donor countries deposit money, has also pledged to make $280 million available to UNICEF in emergency aid. Many other options for working outside the Taliban have not yet been found.