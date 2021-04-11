In a solemn moment when it is heading towards its glorious centenary, with confidence and pride in its achievements, the UAE celebrates the centenary of the founding of the sisterly Kingdom of Jordan, in a manner befitting the history and present of the strategic partnership that linked the two countries, leadership and people from the very beginning.

Together, the UAE and Jordan have established solid foundations for exceptional relations that brought them together on various levels. With wise leadership visions, the two countries were able, here and there, to forge an exceptional example in the region of the strong ties supported by the deep ties between brotherly countries.

These foundations and those relations strengthened … the unity of positions and visions, mutual respect and policy harmony on many issues in facing regional and international challenges. They are the voice of moderation, wisdom and poise, and a firm pillar of Arab national security.

Therefore, “Jordan has love for the people of the Emirates and their leaders since the founding of the state,” as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai said, and he is also “the voice of reason and wisdom in its Arab and international position,” as His Highness said Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

Out of this love and appreciation, a close, comprehensive and sustainable system of cooperation between the two countries is deepening, day after day, towards a promising future in which the UAE wishes Jordan, the leadership and the people, to further progress and prosperity.

