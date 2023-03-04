Everyone in the Emirates is keen to deal in an exceptional way for the success of any event hosted by the country of “Zayed Al-Khair”, and days have proven that the industry of success, excellence and exclusivity is an Emirati specialty.

We say this as we follow the exceptional preparations for the country to host the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).

Yesterday, we followed the launch of the “Climate Change and Gender Equality” initiative under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, “Mother of the Nation”, which was launched by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the General Women’s Union and the United Nations Women’s Liaison Office. in the GCC countries,

Her Highness confirmed that the leadership of the UAE is aware of the importance of involving women as an active and influential party in the global climate change work system.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Chairman of the Supreme National Committee to supervise the preparation for «COP28» confirmed that Emirati women play an important and active role in climate action, as Her Excellency Maryam bint Muhammad Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, follows up, Implementing the country’s plans and strategies in the areas of climate change, the environment, and food and water security. Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Community Development, was appointed as a climate pioneer for youth, and Razan Al Mubarak as a climate pioneer in «COP28».

A day before the launch of the initiative, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, was witnessing a part of the eighth meeting of the Supreme National Committee to supervise the preparation for «COP28», and stressed «the necessity of concerted efforts, integration of roles and mobilization of all the necessary elements of success to present an exceptional event worthy of status of the UAE.

We follow the exceptional efforts of His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al-Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, appointed President of the COP28 Conference of the Parties, Vice-Chairman of the Supreme National Committee, and his global tours to serve climate action, which is the exceptional Emirati model whose efforts were commended by Lieutenant-General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister The Interior Minister delivered his speech to the World Government Summit in Dubai last month, which was watched by hundreds of attendees and thousands of viewers via satellite channels and communication sites.

Tremendous qualitative preparations that will be reflected in the outcomes of the next conference, so that the UAE will put its mark on the success of humanity’s greatest endeavor to face the greatest challenge that threatens the planet on which we live, and good luck to all.