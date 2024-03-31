The Scholarship and Recruitment Department of the General Department of Human Resources at Dubai Police organized the annual scholarship forum, which brings together students on scholarship to universities in more than 10 different countries, and students nominated from the Dubai Police Academy, to discuss the exceptional experiences, challenges and achievements achieved by outstanding students abroad.

During the forum, Dubai Police honored 38 scholarship students who demonstrated great competence during their experiences studying abroad, including 18 students who excelled in academic achievement in precise and advanced fields, five students who excelled in the field of scientific research, four others who excelled in creativity and innovation, and 10 students who cooperated with their colleagues.

Director of the General Department of Human Resources at Dubai Police, Major General Saleh Murad, said that the forum aims to enhance communication between students on scholarship outside the country in various countries of the world to exchange opinions and knowledge acquired in their academic programs, and to learn about the best experiences and practices applied abroad during the scholarship journey.

He added that the Human Resources Department of Dubai Police is keen to organize this forum, believing in the importance of appreciating outstanding students in their work and studies, and highlighting this effort is not just a duty, but rather an investment in human capital, which is the solid foundation on which Dubai Police is based.

He pointed out that Dubai Police has a wealth of distinguished students who obtained distinguished academic degrees during their scholarship journey, which had a positive impact on the work system, after applying the various knowledge, sciences and practices they acquired.

Murad stressed that Dubai Police, through the integrated scholarship system, has harnessed all capabilities in order to enhance the performance of police, security and institutional work with a highly qualified human resource, anticipating the future and creating solutions to its challenges, and has worked to study the actual, important and future needs of specializations that serve the strategic directions of Dubai Police. It provides facilities and full support to all students and scholarship students in various specializations, and organizes forums that contribute to students’ communication and celebrates and honors the distinguished among them.