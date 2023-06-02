The Dubai Festival City Mall launched the “Easaad Festival Discounts” event, organized by the Esaad Card Center in Dubai Police, in cooperation with the “Dubai Festival City Mall”, with the participation of more than 150 companies representing local and international brands, with attractive discounts of up to 50% of the prices of the products they offer. Companies and commercial establishments during the period from 1 to 30 June, in addition to special discounts from a large number of restaurants, games and entertainment places for children.

Card holders can view all the shops, restaurants and entertainment venues participating in the festival by scanning the QR code available on all indoor and outdoor screens inside Dubai Festival City Mall.

This is the first event organized by the Esaad Card Center, and it targets cardholders and their families by inviting a large number of its partners in the “Esaad” discount program to participate in the “Festival City” and offering special discounts that achieve happiness for cardholders, and enable them and their families to enjoy an exciting atmosphere during A month of shopping and fun.