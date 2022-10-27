According to the decisions, the overnight deposit and lending rates increased by 13.25 percent and 14.25 percent, respectively.

Subsequently, the Egyptian pound touched its lowest level ever at 22.5 pounds to the dollar, according to Refinitiv data.

Conference recommendations

The economic conference concluded its work, Tuesday, with 3 recommendations related to monetary policy:

Flexibility of the exchange rate to reflect the market dynamics of supply and demand as a tool to absorb external shocks.

Work on activating the derivatives market for currency and futures contracts as a hedging tool against the risks of exchange rate fluctuation.

Issuance of an index of the Egyptian pound, denominated in some currencies of the most important trading partners and gold.

quick treatment

Professor of Finance and Investment Mustafa Badra attributed the Central Bank’s decision regarding the interest rate and the value of the pound, to that it came in response to the recommendations of the economic conference to set a flexible exchange rate, which began on Wednesday by announcing the trend to cancel documentary credits.

The central bank announced that it would also begin to phase out directives it adopted in March on the use of letters of credit to finance imports, with a goal of eliminating them completely by December, which has caused bottlenecks for importers, as imports of consumer durables fell by 57 percent between April and June.

Badra considered that “raising interest rates by 200 basis points is the quick remedy for inflation levels that exceeded what the Central Bank aims to reach, which is 7% on average during the fourth quarter of 2022, especially since confronting it in the contracts and derivatives market requires a great time that the market and the citizen cannot bear.”

As for the exchange rate, the economist indicated that the decision is left to the banks to determine the appropriate exchange rate for them according to market mechanisms.

The decisions of the Central Bank were preceded by the day the government announced the social protection package, which amounts to about 67 billion pounds, and the stabilization of electricity and gas prices in order to allay the fears of the industrial sector and support the most favored groups.

IMF agreement

Badra linked the exchange rate decision to Egypt’s discussions with the IMF on loans, saying that the decision “would accelerate the passage of the agreement between the two sides.”

For her part, Professor of Economics at Cairo University Omnia Helmy confirmed that the Central Bank’s decision is a proactive step in preparation for signing the agreement at the expert level with the IMF.

She explained that the exchange rate decision is also an attempt by the Central Bank to prevent the exchange rate fluctuation.

Following the decision, the National Bank of Egypt, the largest government bank in the country, issued, on Thursday, a 3-year certificate with an annual return of 17.25 percent, paid annually, and Banque Misr, the second largest government bank, issued 3-year certificates with the same return, and they are paid annually.