Exceptional circumstances The government is introducing sections of the Standby Act: This is how they would work

The Government could direct more communication between the authorities, such as THL and the regional authorities.

Government is convening to negotiate the introduction of sections of the Standby Act.

They can be used in exceptional circumstances.

The government stated exceptional circumstances on Monday, but it has not yet used the standstill law.

According to the HS, there is a political agreement between the governing parties on the use of sections of the Emergency Preparedness Act to curb the corona epidemic. There is also a consensus that the early weeks of legal scholars criticism of those who became famous Articles 106 and 107 of the Emergency Preparedness Act make implementation regulations for Parliament.

The Standby Act cannot be used unless it is necessary. Until last week, officials saw no compelling need for it.

According to the preliminary plan, all possible implementation regulations are to be submitted to Parliament on Friday.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) mentioned last night In Yle’s A-studiothat the Standby Act also include clauses relating to the security of social and health care. However, there is no political solution yet.

They will be negotiated on Wednesday after the government has heard, among other things, the latest assessment of the coronavirus by the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) over the next week and a half.

According to preliminary data, the forecast is gloomy, which would partly justify the use of the Standby Act.

In recent weeks, the number of new coronavirus infections and coronavirus patients requiring hospitalization has increased significantly. Last week, the Helsinki and Uusimaa hospital districts were told that the Helsinki metropolitan area intensive care overload is no longer caught by a few patients.

Last in the spring, the emergency law came into force after the government passed two regulations implementing the emergency law on march 17, which initially led to the introduction of a total of seven sections of the emergency law restricting the fundamental rights of citizens.

What changes would the sections of the Emergency Preparedness Act bring to the everyday life of citizens, the introduction of which the government is now considering?

Restrictions on movement are being prepared for safety, but are not yet being addressed today

Major a change in preparation would be a restriction on movement. However, according to Marin, it is not to be discussed today.

However, it can be used if the disease situation worsens.

According to the HS, it is tentatively considered that restrictions on movement would not apply to, for example, individuals’ leisure activities, necessary commuting, school trips or at least essential shopping.

The starting point is to address situations where multiple people encounter.

The preparation has been based primarily on the premise that, if restrictions occur, they will affect intra-regional movement and not, for example, inter-provincial traffic. However, preparations have been made to restrict movement between provinces.

It sure isthat the government introduce sections 106 and 107 of the Standby Act, which arose on Monday legal mess. However, these would have little effect on the lives of citizens.

Marin first said on Monday that these provisions would be introduced “where applicable” without an introduction regulation to parliament, but had to withdraw from the intention. Jurisprudence considered the intent to be illegal.

Now the purpose is to prepare the article on the implementation of the regulations. The matter is to proceed to Parliament once the government has dealt with it.

Communication will be centralized in the Prime Minister’s Office

Article 106 is entitled “Communication between administrations in exceptional circumstances”. It concentrates communication-related power and management responsibility in the Prime Minister’s Office. The head of the Chancellery is the Prime Minister.

Under this section, a State Communications Center may be established if necessary, but this is not intended to be done.

According to the section, “the Prime Minister’s Office and the State Communications Center may oblige an authority under the Government or a municipal authority in its own communications to publish a message with a specific content or prohibit the publication of a message with a specific content”.

Government centralized communication with the Prime Minister’s Office headed by the Prime Minister also last spring, but this was done within the framework of normal legislation.

At that time, among other things, people moved from other ministries to work in the Council of State.

The article from government sources is justified by the fact that during the Standby Act, the responsibility for corona actions and likewise the power of communication passes more to the government.

By decision the aim is to ensure that communication is not contradictory, as it has been quite many times during the year, when attempts have been made to contain the coronavirus, above all regionally.

Based on the current statutes of the Government, the communication between the Government and the state administration can also be coordinated.

According to the interpretation received from the Ministry of Justice, the Statute provides for lighter coordination, but the Standby Act would allow for the issuance of orders to the authorities and not just for the coordination of communications.

Thus, according to this interpretation, the Government could direct more strongly, for example, from its messages to the regional authorities or the THL.

The powers of the authorities are not removed by the article.

Disputes between administrations will also be resolved

Section 107 enables, in exceptional circumstances, the Government, on the proposal of the Prime Minister, to settle a disagreement between administrative branches as to which authority is to be dealt with in a matter.

This is intended to avoid, for example, a situation similar to that which arose last spring in the management of airport corona operations. At the time, decisions were delayed when various ministries disputed who owned any part of the management of the fields.

This section has been considered necessary by the government, as in normal law, the settlement of administrative disputes may be too slow.

Government sources say that the Government will not make decisions on behalf of others, but only coordinate who has to deal with matters belonging to different ministries.

According to the interpretation of the officials used by the government, the Government can also intervene more strongly in disputes between authorities with this article.

Social and health care clauses are intended to ease the pressure of medical care

The purpose of these articles is to alleviate the pressure of medical exacerbation of the corona epidemic.

A memorandum issued by the government on Monday lists which articles it would be possible to use.

They are pretty much the same as those introduced last spring in the early stages of the pandemic.

At that time they initially came into force sections 86, 88, 93-95 on treatment, which made it possible, for example, to transfer health care resources between different regions and to waive deadlines for non-urgent care.

It is now intended to give effect to at least Articles 86 and 88. The first article allows the authorities to oblige, for example, hospitals to expand or change their activities, to relocate all or part of their activities outside their own jurisdiction or location.

Article 88 would, for example, exempt the hospital care guarantee from the deadlines, in which case non-urgent care could be diverted from the care of coronary patients.

In spring Articles staff vacations could be moved or suspended and overtime work without the employee’s consent in health care, social work, rescue and emergency centers, and the police.

Government sources report that an article on holidays and overtime is unlikely to be introduced in the initial phase. This is also a clause that is strongly opposed by trade unions.

For employers, on the other hand, the section is convenient, because then the employer does not have to negotiate more specifically and pay extra if it needs workers, for example in the intensive care units.

Corrigendum 3.3.2021 at 2 pm: Removed from the paragraph on Article 106 the argument that the Government could delete the message of the administrative authority. This could only be done if the law of readiness were in force because of an armed attack.