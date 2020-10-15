Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday evening exceptional aid of 150 euros for beneficiaries of RSA and APL. Pascal Brice, president of the Federation of Solidarity Actors, greeted Thursday, October 15 on franceinfo this financial assistance which he describes as “not important”, but wished that the government “go further”. In particular by increasing social minima to “decent levels”.

franceinfo: Is this measure going in the right direction?

Pascal Brice: Yes of course it is an important step even if we think that we will have to go further in view of the social emergency, because the needs are there. We can clearly see the increase in the number of RSA recipients and the indicators of precariousness, unfortunately, are there. There are additional expected announcements from the government this Saturday and we obviously want it to go further to ensure that the fight against precariousness is amplified.

Would you like help that is spread over time?

We must at the same time salute what is being done there because in the situation of the country, each time the financial commitment of the State is there, through the departments, it is important. But yes, we continue to think that it is the general level of social minima that should be raised, especially during this period of crisis. This system will benefit a large number of young people, particularly through the APL, but there are still young people who will not be able to benefit from it. They do not benefit from the RSA between 18 and 25 years old. We could see that there were young people who are not in their families, who are in a precarious situation, who are students, who have no training. There is a concern. A concern that also concerns other audiences, who are independent, craftsmen, self-employed. The public authorities, and we are available to be able to support it, really need to be very vigilant and pay attention to these groups because the risk of insecurity is growing. So, this is an important step, we welcome it. But we should be able to go further. There was the prospect of a universal activity income to simplify social minima. We want all of this to be taken up at the same time as this emergency aid is extended.

But Emmanuel Macron favors support for the return to employment.

The Prime Minister will announce measures in addition to what the President has indicated for effective integration through employment. It would really be a great mobilization in which we wish to continue to take part in all of our associations. Through the assisted contracts, we hope that there will be a great effort carried out, that the departments, that the associations be strong and that the system be strong because it is necessary to achieve integration through employment. At the same time, in addition to what has been done there, social minima can reach decent levels, can be simplified so that we do not have these phenomena of non-use, that is to say – say about people who could benefit from this support and who, due to bureaucratic and administrative complexity, do not.