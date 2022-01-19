Salvo D’Acquisto, beatification interrupted. “Non-Christian values”

Unless Purchase he got himself killed to save twenty-two men hostages of the Germans during the Second World War. This gesture for everyone has always been worthy of one beatification of the non-commissioned officer he had alone 22 years old when he showed up at the Tower of Polidoro and volunteered to allow those men fathers of families to be able to hope to see their children again. Despite this sacrifice the church – reads on Libero – has been struggling for years to give him due merit and even now his own process of beatification it would even be interrupted.

The fault – continues Libero – would be ascribed to fiction dedicated to him released in 2003, which retraced the stages of his short but intense life. For Father Molinari, who knows the real life of Salvo well, the one scripted played by Massimo Ranieri it was a disgrace. He spread the idea that the deputy sergeant did not have at the time no feeling of faith and that with the girlfriend made love. Obviously, one cannot become a saint who practices intimate relationships before marriage. Molinari denied: “Salvo did not have a girlfriend and it is lived in Christian values. And even if it were, martyrdom is baptism of blood that wash away all sins“But whoever has to formalize this beatification obviously does not think so, the practice has been at a standstill for years and no light can be seen at the end of the tunnel.

READ ALSO

Government, no cigarettes without the Green Pass. The new rules from February 1st

Quirinale, Berlusconi throws in the towel and retires. Resounding voice