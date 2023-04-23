Vitesse and Excelsior have made little progress with the draw in Arnhem. Both teams could hardly entertain the audience in Arnhem and still have to fear the relegation line after the draw. The cellar squatter ended in 0-0.

After FC Emmen’s late victory over SC Heerenveen (2-3), Vitesse and Excelsior knew what they had to do: grab crucial points to put the number 16 of the Eredivisie at a safe distance again. However, that hardly radiated from both teams tonight.

After ninety unenlightening minutes, referee Sander van der Eijk blew the last whistle, allowing both teams to add a point. Excelsior in particular will be happy with that. In stoppage time Vitesse had another imposed chance to make the winning, but the completely detached Gabriel Vidović hit the ball completely wrong.

Vitesse was the better team in Arnhem, but hardly expressed that in opportunities before the break. Mohamed Sankoh and Matus Bero gave the home team some small opportunities. However, it turned out not to be enough to shake Excelsior's defense. 'The largest theater in the Netherlands', that slogan adorns the doors of the GelreDome. But certainly before the break, the audience was the big loser of the evening.

Vitesse and Excelsior did not score. © Pro Shots / Thomas Bakker



Strong second half Vitesse

The team from Arnhem came out of the dressing room well and pounded firmly on the Rotterdam door via Melle Meulensteen (who hit the crossbar) and Kacper Kozlowski. Excelsior goalkeeper Stijn van Gassel made the necessary saves, but Vitesse did not create any real opportunities. The away team itself rarely became dangerous. Peer Koopmeiners tried from distance fifteen minutes before the end, but his attempt went one meter over Kjell Scherpen’s goal. It was immediately the only significant achievement of the visitors. Vitesse eventually scored seven shots on goal, Excelsior never put Scherpen to work.

And so both teams continue to dangle in the lower regions of the premier league. Thanks to the draw, Excelsior came to the same number of points as Emmen, which has a considerably better goal difference. As a result, the team from Rotterdam, who did end a series of seven defeats in away games, fell to sixteenth place. Vitesse came to 31 points and now has a margin of three points over the relegation zone.

Coach Phillip Cocu returned to the bench for the home team. Cocu was operated on more than two weeks ago for acute appendicitis. He was soon allowed to go home, but was hospitalized again a day later due to complications.

