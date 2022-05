A hurricane of sound echoes through the Van Donge and de Roo Stadium, shortly after Thijs Dallinga doubled his team’s deserved lead. In the sold-out home port for the first time since 2019, the supporters saw Excelsior take another step closer to promotion. Number sixteen of the Eredivisie Heracles was even spared with a 3-0 final score and needs a miracle on Saturday to block Excelsior’s way.