After Oscar Uddenäs' equalizer, Excelsior even seemed to take the win against Go Ahead Eagles, but Redouan El Yaakoubi's goal was stopped by referee Alex Bos. Just before El Yaakoubi shot and scored, the referee blew the whistle. The VAR was therefore unable to change the situation. “Then why do we have a VAR?”
Michael Kerkhof
Latest update:
00:01
