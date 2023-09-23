On what should have been a party evening for SC Heerenveen, Excelsior turned out to be the uninvited guest who completely ruined the atmosphere: 0-3. Couhaib Driouech excelled and played a leading role with one goal and one assist. White handkerchiefs were visible in the stands in the Abe Lenstra Stadium and the chants were sung: ‘Keesie get the hell out of here’, addressed to Heerenveen coach Kees van Wonderen.

It started so beautifully for SC Heerenveen, which pulled out all the stops to celebrate thirty years of uninterrupted Premier League football, with a light show and an atmospheric campaign in the fanatic stands – and of course the Frisian national anthem. But the hosanna mood beforehand seemed to invite the gods for misery afterwards. Heerenveen started strongly and Excelsior got away well after Simon Olsson’s goal was disallowed. Thom Haye, back from suspension, had made hands.

But suddenly things started going well at Excelsior, with Driouech as a standout. He, a former Heerenveen player, continued the strong start to the season after his hamstring injury. His opening goal was beautiful. Driouech moved in and curled the ball into the far corner via Andries Noppert’s fingertips: 0-1.

Barely a minute later it was 0-2. Redouan El Yaakoubi trumped Thom Haye and sent Driouech into the depths. He finished calmly, but was offside. The Frisian supporters showed their dissatisfaction: ‘Play football!’ shouted the home crowd. See also Communities of responsibility: Buschmann's Elective Affinities

Kees van Wonderen feels the pressure increasing at Heerenveen. © Pro Shots / Erik Pasman



Striking flute concerto

In the end the score was 0-2. Driouech served Agrafiotis who finished coolly. He scored his fifth goal of the season and scored for the fourth time in a row in an away match, something that only Cees Schapendonk managed. For the supporters it was enough: ‘Shame on you!’ and a searing flute concerto sounded at halftime.

In the second half, Heerenveen attacked, Excelsior held back and stayed upright. Sometimes the people of Rotterdam had an angel on their shoulder. For example, Van Gassel pulled a ball from behind the goal line just in time, Pelle van Amersfoort shot from close range into the side netting or Patrick Wålemark shot over from close range.

White tissues

The visitors ruined the Frisian party evening, where Driouech excelled and substitute Troy Parrott scored beautifully: 0-3. Lazaros Lamprou, back from suspension, almost made it 0-4. The Abe Lenstra Stadium had now largely emptied. The white tissues came out. “Keesie, fuck off,” the supporters shouted. See also Minus eight percent: the number of organ donors continues to decline

The celebration of thirty years of uninterrupted Premier League football turned out to be one big fiasco for them. In Kralingen people were celebrating. Nine points after six matches. What a wealth for Excelsior.

90'+4′ End of second half 88′ 0-3 GOAL by Troy Parrott! 84′ Cisse Sandra is replaced by Kian Fitz-Jim 82′ Yellow card for Patrik Wålemark 82′ Yellow card for Arthur Zagre 79′ Luuk Brouwers is replaced by Anas Tahiri 73′ Derensili Sanches Fernandes is replaced by Oscar Uddenäs 72′ Nikolas Agrafiotis is replaced by Troy Parrott 68′ Yellow card for Siebe Horemans 62′ Couhaib Driouech is replaced by Lazaros Lamprou 62′ Denzel Hall is replaced by Hussein Ali 62′ Ché Nunnely is replaced by Patrik Wålemark 62′ Sven van Beek is replaced by Pawel Bochniewicz 57′ Yellow card for Mats Köhlert 46′ Ion Nicolaescu is replaced by Pelle van Amersfoort 45′ Second half kicked off 45'+4′ End of first half Lots of whistling and dissatisfied faces in the Abe Lenstra Stadium. Some white tissues also appear: Heerenveen is 0-2 behind at home. 45'+2′ 0-2 GOAL by Nikolas Agrafiotis! 35′ Yellow card for Sven van Beek 24′ VAR: GOAL is denied This goal also draws a line: offside by Couhaib Driouech, who therefore does not score his second goal.

