Michael Reiziger: ‘I said to John Heitinga: I’m just angry, but we’re going to try to get it on track together’

Michael Reiziger (49) is leaving Ajax after six years to start working as head coach for the first time. After years in the lee, the current assistant speaks out about vain hopes for promotion, turbulence after successes and the manager that has emerged from it. “I want to get back to the absolute top. That’s just in me.”