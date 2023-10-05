Three years ago, Cyberpunk 2077 was finally released, a game that left fans of the game with a negative taste in their mouths. CD Project Red, since it came with bugs and performance errors, especially on consoles. However, they have recognized their mistakes and got to work to improve things, and the result of that effort has translated into excellent current sales figures.

In a meeting with shareholders, it was confirmed that many copies have been sold over time, so up to this point the base game has seen just over 22 million copies distributed in the world. To this is added that the DLC, Phantom Libertymanaged to sell three million in its first weekend, a positive response from the public.

Here is what was commented by the general director of CD Projekt Red, Adam Kiciński:

The phenomenal Witcher 3 reached a similar level in 4.5 years and here in the case of Cyberpunk, a little over two years since its release, so we are selling much faster than this game. As for the expansion, sales during the first week until October 3 were three million copies. To put this into context, we estimate how many players now have the main game on PC or the new consoles (all platforms that allow you to play it) and it’s 20 million. 20 million players who have the main game or have updated the old version to the new version. So, 15% of all players in one week bought the expansion. This is a phenomenal result and is just the beginning: sales continue to increase.

After this good reception, it is possible that they are looking for a way to bring a new physical version that has all the content inside, this also happened at the time with The Witcher and all its DLC in the package. For its part, there are no native versions of PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in disk format, so one will surely be released for those who want to buy it.

On the other hand, it has been mentioned that they are working on a live action version that is not yet clear if it is a film or a television series. So we will have to wait for more information from the creators of the saga.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: These efforts have definitely been worth it, as they were able to leave the game as is after people paid for it, but they sought to redeem themselves and it is now a highly enjoyable video game for fans of open world RPGs.