To accompany its back-to-school sales, GOG has given away a truly excellent game which will be redeemable for the next three days. This is Tropic 4 a management strategy game developed by the specialists at Haemimont Games that received a lot of acclaim upon its release. How can you say no to it, since it is completely free? So get ready for dozens of hours in the company of El Presidente, between the long single player campaign consisting of 20 missions and the free mode.

All from El Presidente

Tropico 4 is an expansion of the historic series, which is enriched with many new contents. The goal is always to create the ideal city… at least that of a South American dictator. So you will have to deal with political adversaries, natural disasters, economic problems, dissatisfied citizens to repress and so on.

Let’s see how to redeem Tropico 4: as always go on the GOG main page and scroll down to find the game banner (it’s clearly visible, don’t worry). Once you’ve found it, click on the green button that automatically adds it to your account. It doesn’t take much, see? If you want more details, it says “Add to library” above and is usually located on the right. Of course, to add Tropico 4 to your GOG library, you must be connected to the platform with a valid account and without limitations. As always with the CD Projekt storewe recommend that you do not start from the game page because you will be redirected to the main page.

The Tropico 4 gift had emerged this morning thanks to a leak, which has now been confirmed.