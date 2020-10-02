It’s a big day for the students of 3e year of the Ferrandi school, in Paris. After many adventures related by France 2, they can finally enjoy the opening of their restaurant. All together, they imagined a complete menu, from starter to dessert, capable of delighting the most delicate palates. These will number 60 and the service must also be impeccable.

In the room, the students who serve know that their diploma is at stake. They apply themselves, under the watchful eye of their professor. “We are there for that, to check that the job is well done from the beginning to the end of the meal“, he believes. As in a real starred restaurant, the student chefs will greet their customers, who are full of praise for the quality of the dishes:”It’s excellent, you are real chefs!“

