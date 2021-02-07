Dava Newman. © Dominick Reuter

Dava Newman (Montana, USA, 1964), professor of Aeronautics and Astronautics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), professor of the Apollo Program and member of the faculty of the Harvard-MIT Program in Health Sciences and Technology, was the first female engineer appointed deputy director of NASA. Helped develop the manned trip plan to Mars planned for 2030, and developed the BioSuit space suit, named best invention by the magazine Time in 2007 and exhibited in museums around the world. On July 1, he will take the reins of …