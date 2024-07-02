On the other side of the choreographies, the ostentation and the perfect smiles, there is a territory in the ecosystem influencer that attracts thousands of followers and a lot of money. There are no paradisiacal beaches, no fancy recipes, no dazzling makeup tricks that plague the Internet. Only the multiple possibilities and complexities of humble spreadsheets. Leaving erotica exclusively for fans of numbers and formulas, teaching how to use Microsoft Excel or revealing all the secrets that allow us to get the most out of the program has become one of the most lucrative niches on social networks at the moment.

At the top of the pyramid of this space is the thirty-something American Kat Norton, who has a million followers on Instagram and almost the same number on TikTok. Under the pseudonym Kat: Chief Excel Officer, the young woman coined a style in which she replicated that language the most colloquial of these social networks to teach how to use this spreadsheet tool. The result, a meteoric success: Norton has become a millionaire thanks to a line of business that includes online courses on its website, miss-excel.comand mentoring at companies and organisations such as the University of Cambridge and the media group ViacomCBS. In his profile, Norton claims to have trained more than a million students and, in doing so, made a seven-figure fortune in two years.

Canadian Emily McDermott is another influencer Excel. He started selling Excel templates on Etsy, the largest global sales platform on-line crafts and decorative objects. Two years later he had raised 280,000 dollars. A path as curious as it is lucrative that has not, however, been chosen by one of the most prominent Spanish influencers in the sector. Álvaro Marín is a 28-year-old civil engineer born in Albatana who, from Albacete, feeds his Instagram and TikTok channels with content, under the user @excelconalvaro. First of all, he is honest: “I do not consider myself influencer or anything, it just came out like this.”

Álvaro answers by phone what is, as he confesses, his first interview. He tells how Excel has been his go-to program since he was studying engineering and that it continues to be his professionally: “I work in the transport sector, so I use it even more than before.” In that past but forgotten period of confinement, while some were making bread and different recipes, he recorded some training videos for his colleagues and realized the scarcity of this type of videos on the Internet.

Among his facets is also that of being a musician. That, he says, helped him create more dynamic content: “I have always been quite skilled at making videos.” That is why, he says, he saw the possibility of combining skills and, in 2022, he tried his luck making some singles on Excel. His followers and his content have grown steadily since then. Although not everything has been easy: “I have experienced 100% the insecurities of a person who has never been in front of a camera.” He also remembers how at the beginning he was much more introverted, with fears, but little by little he has loosened up. “Later, in my life, I am not so open,” he confesses.

He does not live by being influencer by the traditional method of monetizing social networks by volume, but his success has allowed him to create his own consultancy and courses, both online and aimed at companies. In his case, his passion for spreadsheets has given him the formula for success on social networks without having to learn a single dance step.