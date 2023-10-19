The American company Tesla announced revenues of $23.35 billion in the third quarter, less than Wall Street’s expectations of $24.06 billion.

Tesla shares fell by 9.5 percent by 15:35 GMT, reaching the level of $219.62 per share.

During his speech with investors, American billionaire Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, expressed his concerns about the state of the global economy at the present time.

He also pointed out that the current high interest rates globally make it difficult for consumers to buy cars.

Musk said that Tesla is working to reduce the cost of its cars at the present time, in addition to the company focusing all its energy on building a new factory in Mexico.

He added: “We must make our products accessible to all people so that they can buy them.”

Last July, the electric car manufacturer Tesla announced on Sunday that it had delivered a record number of cars in the second quarter of the year, exceeding market estimates after it increased discounts and incentives.

The company delivered 466,000 cars in the three months ending June 30.

Nine analysts polled by Refinitiv at the time expected Tesla to deliver 445,000 cars on average, approximately 440,000 cars at the lowest estimate and 450,000 at the highest estimate.