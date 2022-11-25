Cells – At around 8 pm the A10 between Celle and Varazze in the direction of Genoa was closed because an excavator hit the overpass that passes over the highway and over which the road that leads to the Vignetta passes. Lots of debris fell on the roadway.

The highway will be closed overnight. The urban road leading to the Vignetta is also closed. About sixty people are isolated and cannot reach the centre.

Investigations are underway by policemen and Autostrade personnel to verify whether the accident caused damage to the bridge.

“For light vehicles it is recommended to anticipate the exit to Albisola and after having covered the ordinary road system it is possible to return to Varazze – reads a note from Autostrade – For long distances, and for heavy vehicles, take the A6 Turin-Savona, then the A21 Turin-Piacenza and the A26 Genoa-Gravellona Toce. The personnel of Autostrade per l’Italia, the traffic police and all emergency vehicles are present at the site of the event”.