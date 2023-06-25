Home page World

Children and their fathers meet for a camp. But the event ends in tragedy.

Toppenstedt – A child and an adult died in an accident during an excursion with an excavator in Toppenstedt (Harburg district).

The two dead were not related. Ten other children were injured, some seriously, four of whom had to be taken to clinics by helicopter, as a spokesman for the fire department told the German Press Agency.

The accident happened at a tent camp that fathers had organized with their children of kindergarten age. A group was driven “for amusement” by an excavator over a dirt road. The people were in a kind of lattice box that the wheel loader had lifted up. According to a police spokesman, a hydraulic hose is believed to have ruptured. The box broke off and fell to the ground, according to the fire department spokesman. The spokesman could not say whether children are in mortal danger. dpa