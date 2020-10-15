Excavations Remains of children’s bones have been found in the excavations of the Senate Square – “Copper wires around the head”

The remains of the deceased found in the excavations of the National Board of Antiquities in a cemetery hundreds of years ago will be buried in new graves elsewhere after excavations.

National Board of Antiquities Excavations at Senate Square have continued for a couple of weeks on the west side of the square near Unioninkatu and the main building of the University of Helsinki. The reason for the archaeological excavations and research is the renewal of the market lighting, and the museum staff wants to be there before the more robust excavators come.

At the newest pits was located a cemetery in the 17th and 17th centuries.

“The excavation areas have been demarcated in accordance with future municipal technical renovations. If we weren’t here now, the graves and remains of the deceased would end up directly in an excavator bucket, ”a researcher at the National Board of Antiquities Heli Lehto says.

Lehto is the site manager as the agency’s archaeological field services crowd the brush in the cemetery. Before the western edge The National Board of Antiquities dug on the eastern side of Senate Square. The findings were about the same artefacts as Found in the 2019 excavations at Mariankatu 3: porcelain pieces, coins, metals and chimneys from the 17th to the 17th century.

Inka Sallinen and Maria Ronkainen investigated the findings at the Senate Square excavations on Wednesday.­

Now excavated in a cemetery hundreds of years ago, and the findings are in line with it: “One wore leather shoes on his feet, the child corpsers had silk ribbon copper wires around his head. Apparently they have wreaths attached to them. There are now 66 numbered graves. I guess we will find a total of about 70–80 graves, ”says Heli Lehto.

The grove does not want to estimate the age of the deceased, but the remnants from small children to parents and adults. The remains are next determined by a bone scientist, and finally re-buried in new graves elsewhere. The Tomb Act does not apply to archaeological excavations at Senate Square.

“They are subjected to a basic analysis, trying to deduce age, gender, possible illnesses and accidents. One of the deceased had a fracture in the femur that had expired, ”says Lehto.

“These are areas protected by the Ancient Monuments Act. This is not the case with the law on graves, but we operate within the framework of the Antiquities Act. ”

The remains will be reburied in a Lutheran cemetery because that is how they were originally buried. Archaeologists assume that the deceased were Christian Lutherans. Remains in poor condition must be lifted very carefully, for example, a corpse found in their leather shoes was lifted as lumps, and the remains are carefully cleaned up later.

“The remains are poorly resistant to lifting. The shoes had survived wonderfully well. That was surprising. Apparently no oxygen and moisture had entered the grave, ”Lehto says.

Andreas Artto (left) Taika-Tuuli Kaivo and Heli Lehto finished the working day with the excavations of Senate Square.­

Excavation work made by the people of the National Board of Antiquities’ archeological field services and archeology students from Helsinki and Turku. The Senate Square has been excavated before, ahead of the district cooling site in 2011–2012. We are now further north than then, at a depth of just under one and a half meters.

In addition to burial remains, excavations have found traces of a Russian field fortress from the 18th century as well as fire layers.

Excavations started by the National Board of Antiquities in September from the eastern edge of Senate Square will continue on the western edge until at least the end of October, and the option for research is in mid-November.