The recent season of Exatlon Mexico 2024 came to an end this March 10 and fans already know the winners from this edition: Patricio Araujo for men and Mati Alvarez for the women. However, there are many followers who do not know the popular 'Pato' Araujo. Here we tell you everything you need to know about the life of the most recent winner of the competition.

Who is Patricio Araujo, current champion of Exatlón México 2024?

The 36-year-old celebrity gained increased popularity recently; however, Before lifting the reality show trophy, he was already known. Araujo formed a career in sports through football, since he worked as a professional player until 2020, the year in which he officially retired to focus his path towards the field of entertainment. He debuted in 2005 in Chivas de Guadalajara and said goodbye in Celaya, promotion team in Mexico.

Patrick He played in the Mexican National Team from minor divisions and reached its highest peak in 2010 when he was called up by Javier Aguirre for the friendly matches against Colombia and South Korea. However, after leaving professional soccer he focused on competition reality shows, where he met his current wife and mother of his son, Zudikey Rodríguez, who is also a professional athlete.

How much money did Patricio Araujo earn after winning Exatlón México 2024?

Each Exatlón winner receives a significant sum of money and with Patricio Araujo there was no exception. The athlete won the prize of 1 million Mexican pesos after overcoming 126 days of arduous competition. Furthermore, he not only acquired this sum, but also the recognition of the media to grow his media career.

How did Patricio Araujo, current champion of Exatlón México 2024, and his wife Zudikey Rodríguez meet?

Zudikey Rodríguez and Patricio Araujo They have shown themselves to be sports lovers throughout their relationship. Photo: Instagram Zudikey Rodríguez

Both celebrities met thanks to the same reality show they just won Patricio Araujobut in the 2018 edition, when the two competed for the Red Team. During that time they met and in 2020 they got married. Time after, Zudikey Rodríguez and 'Pato' strengthened their relationship with the arrival of their first child, LIAN Carlo Araujo Rodríguez, last year.

How many times has Patricio Araujo won Exatlón México?

Although the public figure lifted the trophy this weekend, Patricio Araujo You already know what it is to get the long-awaited prize; since, in season 4 also managed to succeed at the end of the program. Patricio Araujo has become one of the strongest personalities in the competition throughout the episodes.

