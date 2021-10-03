East Sunday, October 3 One more episode of Exatlon México 2021 will be broadcast. The sports competition reality where the Guardians vs. Pathfinders will live one more day of elimination on this date. As in all editions, the names of the possible members who will leave the program have been leaked. Here we tell you all the details.

Who will compete this Sunday of elimination?

This elimination date comes with a total of eight eliminated athletes. However, the participants who are still in the competition and who will fight this Sunday, October 3 to continue in the Exatlón México 2021 are the following:

Guardians team participants:

Jahir ocampo

Marcela perez

Nataly Gutierrez

Sweet figueroa

Daniel Vargas

Briseida Acosta

Alan Mendoza

Pathfinders Participants:

David Juarez

Enrique Guerrero placeholder image

Kevin Cerda

Macky gonzalez

Marysol Cortés

Osirys escobedo

Ramiro Garza

Tanya nuñez

Ximena duggan

Who is eliminated from Exatlón today, Sunday, October 3?

According to various spoiler pages, the participant eliminated from Exatlon Mexico 2021 this Sunday, October 3 would be Kevin Cerda. The athlete joined a few weeks ago as a reinforcement of the Pathfinders team. As of now, it is unknown who you would be up against during the removal, however some websites assume that you will be the next to leave the program.

What time does Exatlon 2021 start?

The elimination chapter of the Exatlon 2021 of this Sunday, October 3, starts at 8.00 pm (Mexico’s time). Here are the schedules in some parts of the world:

Mexico: 8.00 pm

Peru: 8.00 pm

Ecuador: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 pm

Argentina: 10.00 pm

Chile: 10.00 pm

Brazil: 10.00 pm

In which channel is Exatlón México LIVE?

Exatlón México is transmitted through the channel signal Aztec One, which is the most popular broadcast television with the largest audience in Mexico.

How to watch Azteca Uno LIVE?

If you are in Mexican territory and want to see Azteca Uno live, you just have to tune in to the channel 1.1 nationwide in the open signal.

How to watch TV Azteca LIVE?

To watch TV Azteca live through the internet you can download the Azteca 7 app on your cell phone or tablet and enjoy reality ONLINE.

Who have been eliminated from Exatlón México 2021?

So far there are eight athletes who have left the competition, we leave you the complete list:

Estephanie Solis

Fernando Stalla

Mario Orozco

Alely Hernandez

Jonathan Garcia

Alex Alpuche

Yareli Arguijo

Ricardo Arreola placeholder image

What is Exatlón México about?

Exlatón Mexico 2021 is a reality competition where two teams made up of outstanding athletes go through various circuits of physical and mental tests to win the sum of two million pesos. The program was born in Brazil by Rede Bandeirantes in 2017 and, later, the format was adapted in Mexico by Aztec TV. The confrontation is between two teams: Guardians (red) and Pathfinders (blue).