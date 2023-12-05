‘Exatlón All Stars’ It is Telemundo’s new television bet that seeks to be the winning horse of the television house, and it is achieving it. Competitors from previous seasons have returned in order to get their long-awaited revenge and take home the biggest prize. Under the leadership of presenter Frederik Oldenburg, the program will search for the new winner. Who will it be?

YOU CAN SEE: ‘My name is’, complete chapter 84, via Caracol: which participant was eliminated?

‘Exatlón All Stars’ United States 2023: schedules

The program can be viewed at the following times:

Peru: 7.00 pm

7.00 pm Chili: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Venezuela: 8.00 pm

8.00 pm Uruguay: 10.00 pm

10.00 pm Mexico: 10.00 pm

10.00 pm Colombia: 7.00 pm

7.00 pm Ecuador: 7.00 pm

‘Exatlón All Stars’ United States 2023: channel

As mentioned in previous lines, ‘Exatlón All Stars‘ is transmitted through the Telemundo signal. For users who do not have a television in their homes, the program can also be seen through the official Telemundo website.

These are the blue team’s competitors. Photo: Telemundo

YOU CAN SEE: Fanny Lu: how old is she and how many years older than her husband, the Peruvian millionaire Mario Brescia?

Where to watch ONLINE ‘Exatlón All Stars’ United States 2023?

Viewers have the option to view ‘Exatlón All Stars’ on the Telemundo website. However, they can also tune in to the television house’s signal through the official Telemundo channel on YouTube.

What happened in the previous chapter?

In a competition in which the grand prize was a motorcycle, Viviana Michel was excited and showed her desire to win this object to give to her father. After an arduous competition, the red team won the challenge and, thus, Viviana achieved her goal.

Red team participants. Photo: Telemundo

What is reality about?

Two teams, red and blue, compete in different challenges and with a single goal: to win the half-million-dollar prize, one never before seen on Hispanic television. In this season, the best athletes from previous seasons return and will face the best-known challenges such as The Circus, Olympic Pool, Caja Negra and ExaArena.

#Exatlón #Stars #United #States #full #episode #Telemundo #time #watch #ONLINE