Home page politics

divide

Students in a lecture hall (symbol image) © DPA

Students in France have to take their intermediate exams from the beginning of January in person despite the rapidly increasing number of corona infections.

Paris – Students in France have to take their intermediate exams from the beginning of January in person despite the rapidly increasing number of corona infections. The majority of this is the wish of the students, said University Minister Frédérique Vidal on Wednesday the broadcaster France info. The universities do everything to enable the exams to run as smoothly as possible. In individual cases, however, examinations could also be postponed, for example if there were a particularly large number of illnesses in a course. Sticking to the set dates prevents students from getting into additional stress. 92 percent of them are vaccinated.

Student groups had sounded the alarm because they feared the exams would spread infections. Students who are ill or who have been declared to be a contact person may feel pressured to take the exams, because otherwise they could face disadvantages in their studies. Applying for a master’s degree is only possible with timely results of the intermediate examinations. Although France has only just tightened its restrictions in view of the rapidly increasing number of corona infections, school operations should start again on January 3 as planned after the holidays. According to the government, there should be no distance learning. There was criticism of this course from the teaching staff. (dpa)