Electronic and smart device maintenance stores have recently witnessed a significant demand from private school students to maintain their “smart tablet” and “laptop” devices, for use in performing the ongoing first semester exams, due to their exposure to technical and technological damage, and their inability to benefit from them. In reviewing classes and submitting exams, which caused a delay in some of them taking the exam on time, and required the use of smart and electronic devices available in schools.

Smart and electronic device maintenance technicians, Asif Arfi, Siddiq Abdullah, and Hamid Abdul Wahed, said that the semester and final exam season witnesses a noticeable increase in the number of smart and electronic devices that need maintenance, as a result of improper use and downloading many unreliable applications that cause damage to the devices.

They added that the maintenance shop receives two or three devices per day on normal days, but the number increases to seven devices per day during the exam period.

They explained that stores face pressure to maintain smart and electronic devices on the same day they are delivered, so that students can use them in exams, pointing out that “most of the malfunctions in smart tablet devices are centered around breaking the screens, completely or partially, as a result of their falling.” As for the malfunctions of laptop devices, Most of them are viruses and reinstall programs that speed up the operation of devices and open electronic educational links.

For their part, IT officials in private schools, Raed Al-Shafi’i, Ahmed Badr, and Rabie Abu Qamar, confirmed that the failure of students’ devices delays their completion of the first semester exams on time, which prompts the IT team to intervene to solve the technical problems, with the aim of making up for time and helping students to Complete their exams.

They added that some devices suffer from slow usage due to the lack of sufficient space in them, which forces schools to provide alternative devices for students.

They urged students to check their devices before exams, to solve any technical problems.