On the question of the new tariff for tests and visits, which should come into force on April 1st and which according to the accredited private clinics and clinics would be a disaster because it lowers the tariffs, the decree approved today in the State-Regions Conference falls and which provides that “the prescriptions issued by 31 March 2024 relating to codes and services, including exemptions, contained in the list of outpatient specialists referred to in the ministerial decree of 2 July 1996 and in the regional catalogues, can be provided with the relevant tariffs no later than beyond December 31, 2024”.

According to Michele Colaci, president of Confapi Salute, “the Regions just want to take time knowing full well that from April 1st it will be impossible to apply the new tariff. It seems to me that the Regions are sending a signal to the Government for a new extension provision. Let's say that this decree is a stimulus.” A meeting of all the associations representing the sector is scheduled for March 20th in Rome.