The exams of 2023 will again be comparable to those before corona. This is written by Minister Wiersma (Primary and Secondary Education) to the House of Representatives. The collection period will be slightly more flexible for students and schools, in particular in pre-vocational secondary education.

In concrete terms, the second period of the upcoming final exams will be extended from four to ten days. In principle, students take their exams, as usual, in the first period. But illness and quarantine during that period can be better accommodated in this way.

In addition, the minister is extending the administration periods of the digital flexible exams in pre-vocational secondary education and the Central Written and Practical Exam until the last day of school in the last holiday region. This gives schools and students more time to conduct exams with students.

Due to relaxation of the rules in recent years, the success rates were noticeably higher than normal. Wiersma: "From reports and in conversations with teachers and schools, I understand that the measures taken in recent years, and in particular the thumb regulation (which allowed students to cross out a poorly made subject during the assessment, ed.), had a noticeable effect on the motivation, (strategic) learning behavior and thus the skills of the students."

In the interest of students

However, the minister believes that it is in the interest of students that the exam requirements return to the level before corona. “This ensures that they are as well prepared as possible for society and the labor market and are successful in their further education. Pupils must have the necessary knowledge and skills for this, otherwise they may suffer later.”

Wiersma realizes that there are still many concerns about how students feel. Girls in secondary education in particular score much lower in terms of well-being and concentration than before corona and experience more pressure to perform. Some of the students have more difficulty learning, are less motivated and have difficulty planning.

"To enable schools to help and support students in this area, schools can use the resources and tools from the National Education Program (an aid program to eliminate corona arrears, ed.) skills – such as planning and being able to sustain attention – and on well-being."

The Board for Testing and Examinations cannot yet fully set standards as it did before corona, but it also strives to ensure that the requirements are as they were before and that the grades achieved do justice to the student’s performance.

