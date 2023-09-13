Home page World

From: Friederike Hilz

Split

Students can gain a lot of life experience abroad. A US TikToker would still have liked to know a few things beforehand.

A semester abroad always looks good on your CV. But studying at a foreign university for a few months is easier said than done, because the same applies here: different country, different customs. Although you can definitely count on this 13 types of students captured If you have to do this, the admission requirements abroad will be different, as will the examination requirements.

The American Amanda Nicole (@nicolesbeachpage) took the leap across the pond and, after a few semesters at university in the USA, moved to Germany to study. On TikTok she shares what she wished she had known beforehand.

Some things are really confusing at German universities. © @nicolesbeachpage, Panthermedia/IMAGO

More on the subject: Other Americans also share their experiences in Germany on TikTok.

1. Pass or fail depends on a single grade

“The grade for a course or module depends on a single exam. There are no homework assignments or midterm exams, all of which count toward the final grade. It’s just the one exam at the end,” says the student in her video. It’s completely different in the USA. At every university there are so-called midterms, i.e. intermediate exams that make up part of the grade, similar to what happens at many German schools. There, grades are something that always matters Discussions cause – especially in mathematics.

In the comments, some German students say that things are actually handled similarly at their universities. In order to be admitted to the final exam, they also have to take an intermediate exam. “It depends on the university/college, not/rarely the course of study,” explains a user on her TikTok.

2. It’s terrible…

“The only thing missing is bad weather and depressing winter months,” adds a user to Amanda Nicole’s comments.

It also goes the other way around: A German TikToker shares what really upsets her in the USA.

3. Exams during the semester break

“During the summer holidays you’ll probably be taking exams the whole time, have fun with it,” says Amanda. Every professor would probably say: “It’s not called a semester break, it’s a lecture-free period!” Summer is not the time to go on vacation, party and enjoy life a bit, but to write exams and term papers and prepare properly for the next semester. At least when it comes to the German university that Amanda attends.

But even in this case, the universities seem to differ from each other, as can be seen from the comments under the TikTok. Some people still have to deal with exams after the lectures and courses, while others have a few weeks of real stress at the end of the semester. If it all gets too much, students can find it here 21 tips to help you get through your studies.

4. Weird start to the semester

“The semesters [in Deutschland] start at such strange times. “What’s this, why do I only have two weeks off around Christmas?” commented another exchange student.

5. Internships during the semester break

Between all the exams and homework, some universities require students to do internships during the semester break, i.e. the semester break. “I’ve had to do two, each lasting four to six weeks. And that during the holidays,” complains the American.

“So, you do internships to get professional experience and to be able to determine whether you really want to do it,” she reprimanded one person in the comments.

Speaking of university: studying is one of them 15 normal things in Europe that are luxuries for Americans

6. Help!!!

“Studying in Germany is just three to eight years of misery without a break,” says one student in the comments.

7. There is no “school spirit”

We know it from quite a few US series: every school, every college and every university has a fairly large sports program and the athletes are real stars. These teams unite students behind them and a real “school spirit” is created. There isn’t really anything like that in Germany, at least according to Amanda. A user writes: “The spirit is exchanged for drinking way too much alcohol.” The TikToker replies: “You described German culture well.”

However, some people say in the comments that this is not entirely true. There are also university sports at German universities, “you just have to take part,” writes one person. However, this does not have the same importance as college football or college hockey in the USA. Maybe at universities yes At some point one of these sports will soon become a trend.

Some comments have been shortened and/or edited for clarity.