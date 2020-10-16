Srinagar: 48 years ago, Pakistan Army Commander Mohammad Shabir Khan was killed in a military operation near the Line of Control in Naugam Sector. But Pakistan did not take his body, after which he was buried in India. Now the Indian Army has repaired the tomb of that Pakistani military officer.

Chinar Command of Srinagar shared the tomb picture on Twitter, which reads, “In memory of Sitar-e-Jurrat Major Mohammad Shabir Khan, who died on 5 May 1972, in retaliation for nine Sikhs in the Hijri Samvat 1630.”

In keeping with the traditions & ethos of the #IndianArmy, #ChinarCorps resuscitated a damaged grave of Major Mohd Shabir Khan, Sitara-e-Jurrat, Pakistan Army, who was Killed in Action (KIA) at a forward location along LC in Naugam Sector on 05 May 1972.#Kashmir@adgpi pic.twitter.com/EjbFQSn9Iq – Chinar Corps ???? – Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) October 15, 2020

Indian Army gave this message to the world

The army wrote in another tweet that the martyred soldier, irrespective of the country, deserves respect and respect after death and the Indian Army stands with this belief. This is a message by the Indian Army to the world.

